Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches wield up to 2-week battery life, more from $140

Amazon is offering the Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch for $152.10 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish smartwatch boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that can deliver up to 12-day battery life. Timex Metropolitan R features automatic activity tracking that can provide quick insight for step count, distance traveled, and calories burned. Sleep and heart rate monitoring are also onboard alongside GPS, smartphone notification support, and the list goes on. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find yet another Timex smartwatch that’s $39 off.

We’ve also spotted the Timex Metropolitan S AMOLED Smartwatch for $140 shipped at Amazon. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Apple Watch lookalike features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display, but ratchets things up with 14-day battery life. Despite this you’ll still garner 24/7 activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and the list goes on. Smartphone notifications are also relayed to your wrist, allowing you to keep your iPhone or Android device pocketed more throughout the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something more traditional? If so, don’t miss Fossil’s Minimalist Black Watch. This discount caught our attention as it takes 35% off. Swing by the deal to see its dark design for yourself and to scoop it up for $71.50.

Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch features:

1.2” high-resolution AMOLED display; Up to 12 days Smart battery life

24/7 Activity tracking; On-wrist optical heart rate; onboard GPS; Multiple workout modes

Notifications; Music Control; Phone Finder; Over 20 watch faces to choose from

