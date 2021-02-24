Roku Streambar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, more at $109 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streambar for $109 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving $21 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

If the audio on your TV isn’t quite as important as just upgrading its streaming features, going with the Roku Ultra at $93 is a great alternative to the lead deal. You’ll still be able to take advantage of all the functionality noted above like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, just without the 2-in-1 design. Plus, over 6,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those looking to take advantage of OTA stations will want to check out the ongoing Tablo DVR discounts we spotted yesterday. With prices starting at $100, you’ll be able to choose from both two or four tuner models at up to 30% off. Not to mention all of the other discounts in our home theater guide.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound.

