FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku Streambar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, more at $109 (Reg. $130)

-
AmazonHome TheaterRoku
Reg. $130 $109

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streambar for $109 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving $21 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

If the audio on your TV isn’t quite as important as just upgrading its streaming features, going with the Roku Ultra at $93 is a great alternative to the lead deal. You’ll still be able to take advantage of all the functionality noted above like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, just without the 2-in-1 design. Plus, over 6,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those looking to take advantage of OTA stations will want to check out the ongoing Tablo DVR discounts we spotted yesterday. With prices starting at $100, you’ll be able to choose from both two or four tuner models at up to 30% off. Not to mention all of the other discounts in our home theater guide.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Roku

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand hits $58.50 s...
Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) fo...
Govee wireless doorbell kit lets you know someone’...
Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are di...
Goal Zero’s Nomad 100W Solar Panel falls to new a...
Add the official 270-page hardcover Kirby Art Book to y...
Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay ...
iVANKY 4K USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI MacBook adapter/c...
Show More Comments

Related

Star Wars Republic Commando makes redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6

Learn More
55% off

Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $45 (55% off)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $75

Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand hits $58.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

$58.50 Learn More
REg. $60+

Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) for just $25 Prime shipped today

$25 Learn More
40% off

Govee wireless doorbell kit lets you know someone’s outside with two chimes for just $13

$13 Learn More
Save $124

Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are discounted as low as $59 (Up to $124 off)

From $59 Learn More
Reg. $400

Goal Zero’s Nomad 100W Solar Panel falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save $150), more

$250 Learn More
Reg. $22+

Add the official 270-page hardcover Kirby Art Book to your collection at $18 Prime shipped

$18 Learn More