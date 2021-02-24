FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Rowing Machine: $285 (Save $75)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Multifunction Rowing Machine (SF-RW5941) for $284.99 shipped. That’s $75 off the going rate found at retailers like Staples and goes toe-to-toe with the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. Today’s deal allows you to affordably add a rowing machine to your at-home workout routine. You’ll benefit from 16 differing levels of resistance, making it easy to dial up the intensity of your workout as you become stronger. A built-in device holder allows you to easily catch up on your favorite shows while keeping your body in shape. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t have a whole lot of space to work with, consider grabbing Sunny Health & Fitness’ Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer for $95 instead. It too has a digital monitor that provides metrics surrounding time, calories burned, and more. Three resistance bands are included and can be added to adjust the difficulty of your workout.

Oh, and let’s not forget that yesterday we found Sunny Health & Fitness’ Upright Exercise Bike for $209. This deal is still ripe for the picking, paving the way for $90 in savings. It features a belt-driven design that’s paired with a 6.6-pound flywheel. Built-in pulse sensors to provide heart rate information as you ride.

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine features:

  • Displays time, count, total count, calories, and scan. Stay focused on your fitness goals and exercise metrics.
  • 16 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance provide versatility and customization for rowers of all levels.
  • Isolate and target your upper body muscle groups by using the floor plates for different standing row positions.

