Amazon 1-day Anker speaker sale up to 31% off: Wakey Qi charger combo, more from $45

-
Anker
31% off From $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering up to 31% off a selection of its Bluetooth speakers. One standout is the Anker Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and wireless charger for $61.99 shipped. Regularly $90, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This night stand speaker and alarm clock also doubles as a wireless Qi charger with 7.5W output for iPhones and 10W for compatible Android devices. Along with Bluetooth audio connectivity and built-in FM radio, you can create 15 different alarms to wake you up in the morning while 10 built-in sleep-inducing ambient sounds put you to sleep at night. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and you can get more details in our hands-on review. Head below for additional deals and details. 

Another notable deal from today’s sale is the Anker Soundcore Boost Bluetooth Speaker for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one is 25% off the going rate and at the lowest we can find. Alongside the USB-C charging cable and 12-hours of playback, this model features IPX7 waterproofing for protection against “all kinds of spills and downpours.” Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. 

Head over to today’s Gold Box deals for even more options from the Anker speaker event. Deals start from $45 and you can browse through all of the options right here. Then check out our latest Anker roundup for additional offers on MagSafe chargers, smart locks, and more from $10

More on the Anker Wakey Speaker:

  • Hassle-free wireless fast charging: Built-in wireless charger Powered by Anker technology. Charge Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W for Samsung S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, and note 9 and 7. 5W for iPhone 11, XR, XS Max, XS, x, and 8 Plus.
  • Comfort in sound: easily Pre-Set your favorite FM radio stations or connect your device via Bluetooth or aux cable. Audio is delivered via full-range stereo drivers.
  • Wakey, rise and shine: choose from 10 different sounds, including the FM radio, to set up to 15 individual alarms.

