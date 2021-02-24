FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s new MagSafe Charger falls to $16 in latest sale (Save 33%), more from $10

-
Following up the sale we saw to start the week, Anker is back today with another batch of deals via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the new Anker MagSafe Wireless Charger for $15.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ANKER2560 at checkout. Down from $24, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, marks one of the very first discounts, and is a new all-time low.

Anker’s new magnetic wireless charger delivers a more affordable solution than Apple’s official MagSafe offering to taking advantage of the unique refueling features on iPhone 12. Its slim design magnetically snaps right onto the back of your device and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cable for charging up even when not right next to an outlet. Over 155 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating from over 155 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $10.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Don’t forget to shop the price cuts in Anker’s sale from earlier in the week before heading over to check out all of the notable markdowns in our smartphone accessories guide today. Highlights so far include official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $15 and iOttie iPhone and Android car mounts from $20.

Anker MagSafe Charger features:

Snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and a strong hold for stable and efficient charging. Pairs up flawlessly with the magnetic functions of the iPhone 12 series, as well as with compatible MagSafe phone cases to offer up to 7.5W of charging power. Note: Only works with the iPhone 12 series.

