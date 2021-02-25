FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This aluminum iPad stand is yours for $12.50 Prime shipped (Save 30%, Amazon low)

-
Amazonmac accessories
30% off $12.50

Leader Seller (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Licheers Tablet Stand Holder for $12.59 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a sleek way to elevate an iPad, this could be the deal for you. It boasts a premium design that’s comprised of aluminum, ensuring it’ll blend well with any of Apple’s tablets. The height adjusts from 8.9- to 13.4-inches and its angle can be tilted up to 60-degrees. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If a plastic build won’t bother you, have a look at MoKo’s Tablet Stand at $6. It weighs in at only 1.76-ounces, boasts a “pocket-sized” design, and even folds “completely flat” when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars by well over 10,000 Amazon shoppers.

Need a new desk too? If so, we just spotted a notable discount on this this 39-inch solution. Right now you can bag it for $40 and cash in on 43% of savings. It’s an affordable way to build out your home office and standout features include a “waterproof, scratch-resistant, and easy-to-clean” design alongside adjustable foot pads for wobble-free setup.

Licheers Tablet Stand Holder features:

  • All aluminum alloy iPad stand holder, which makes it 3X stability and more durable. The weighted solid metal base with silicone pads can support kinds of the tablet, never shaking. With the anti-slip silicone on the Clamp, our tablet holder for desk will provide maximum protection for your device from any scratches and slide. The wider hook (0.71in) will be friendly with all tablets cases, never fall off.
  • This iPad stands and holders are widely compatible with 4.0-12.9 screen cell phones, tablets, and other devices, such as iPhones, iPad, Tablets, Switches, Kindles, ebook Reader, which is bringing more fun to your.
  • Licheers tablet stand holder supports height adjustment from 8.9- to 13.4-inches and 60 angle adjustment. iPad stands for desk provides you an ergonomic viewing angle for enjoying entertainment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

About the Author

Enjoy 7 days of battery life on the Garmin Vivoactive 3...
JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon p...
Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now...
Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 P...
Board/card game deals from $5: Fox in the Forest, Dark ...
Amazon will ship this 39-inch computer desk to your doo...
Amazon’s best-selling CRAFTSMAN 6-Pc. Small Scre...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Prop an iPhone, iPad, or Switch with this folding aluminum stand at $7.50 on Amazon

$7.50 Learn More
40% off

This highly-rated metal adjustable iPad/tablet stand is just $10 Prime shipped (40% off)

$10 Learn More
25% off

Cole Haan best-sellers event takes 25% off styles that never go on sale from $40

From $40 Learn More
Amazon low

Enjoy 7 days of battery life on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch, now $100

$100 Learn More
New lows

JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon pricing yet, now as low as $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $40

Score a Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Hand Mixer for your baking projects at $23 (Reg. $40)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $140

Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now $50 off at Amazon: $90 (Reg. $140)

$90 Learn More

Green Deals: Brighten your yard for $19 this spring with two 3,200-lumen solar LED lights, more

Learn More