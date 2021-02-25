FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship this 39-inch computer desk to your door for $40 (Save 43%)

-
43% off $40

YITAMOTOR (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the YITAHOME 39-inch Computer Desk for $39.99 shipped when coupon code 50JBZLMU has been applied during checkout. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This affordable desk features a “waterproof, scratch-resistant, and easy-to-clean” design. Along the bottom you’ll find adjustable foot pads that ensure your setup will be wobble-free. Once assembled measurements will work out to 39.4- by 19.7- by 30-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, it’s hard to undercut FURINNO’s Simplistic Study Table at $25. While it arguably won’t be as sturdy as the lead deal, it does clock in at 37% less. Once assembled it measures 31.5- by 29.8- by 15.5-inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars by well over 13,000 Amazon shoppers.

And speaking of desk-related deals, did you see that Amazon’s Modern Office Chair is $58 off? It features a high-end appearance and 360-degree swiveling design, that’s outfitted with “soft, contoured cushions.” Pairing it with the desk above is a great way to finish up your office transformation.

YITAHOME 39-inch Computer Desk features:

  • The computer desktop is made from a 11mm thick laminated fiberboard that is waterproof, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean. The computer frame features heavy-duty, powder-coated steel for stability and durability.
  • Adjustable foot pads Additional fixed steel brackets and triangular connections boost stability and, this office desk can accommodate uneven floors and heavy weights.
  • Modern YITAHOME computer desk combines hard metal and dark MDF board. It’s suitable for any family, office dormitory, school and work area. The wide desktop provides space for computers, monitors, printers and other office supplies.

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to one of ...
Enjoy 7 days of battery life on the Garmin Vivoactive 3...
JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon p...
Score a Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Hand Mixer for your b...
Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now...
Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 P...
Board/card game deals from $5: Fox in the Forest, Dark ...
This aluminum iPad stand is yours for $12.50 Prime ship...
