Tame your garage with a 50-pack of Amazon 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords at under $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the 50-pack of Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords for $9.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, all other colorways currently fetch $30, but when averaging selling trends across all of them today’s savings work out to 50% off. Buyers will also cash in on the lowest price we’ve tracked. Nearly all of us have some cords, hoses, and similar items lying around that can get unwieldy when they aren’t tamed. These 11-inch bungee cords are here to save the day though. For less than $10 you’ll be able to secure and tidy up 50 items. Each cord is comprised of natural rubber and polypropylene, allowing them to be stretched by up to twice their length. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The price above is hard to beat, but if you don’t think you’ll need as many as offered, you could grab this 30-pack of CARTMAN 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords for $9 instead. They are largely the same, but do shed Amazon branding and come in an alternate black and white colorway. More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bungee cords an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Oh, and if you want to cash in on another Amazon Basics discount, you can grab 25-feet of patio string lights for $16.50. These is a great way to dress up your yard, deck, and so much more. Cashing in now will leave you with 22% of savings.

Amazon Basics Ball Bungee Cord features:

11 inch bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

Heavy duty ball closures allow users to secure items easily

Stretches up to 200%

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!