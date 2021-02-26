FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue launches up to 30% off sale with deals on smart lamps, vanities, more

Philips Hue is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of smart lights, lamps, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Our top pick the Hue White and Color Ambiance Enchant Pendant Lamp at $69.99. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll still find at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This pendant lamp expands the rest of your Hue setup with color illumination and the same Alexa, Assistant, and Siri control you’d expect. It has a unique design that hangs from the ceiling to add some color lighting to your space. Over 130 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other highlights from the sale:

Speaking of upgrades for your HomeKit setup, yesterday saw a pair of Siri-enabled meross smart plugs go on sale for $28. Delivering one of the best prices to date, these dual outlet plugs are notable upgrades to any setup. Plus, you’ll find plenty of other ways to expand Alexa, Assistant, and Siri’s control in our smart home guide.

Hue Enchant Pendant Lamp features:

Bring character to your space with the Enchant pendant light, a slender fixture that provides a range of warm to cool white light for relaxation or focus or personalize your mood with 16 million colors of light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control and features.

