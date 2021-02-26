FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Blu-ray + 4K from $6: Lord of the Rings, Men in Black, John Wick, Interstellar, more

-
AmazonMedia
From $6

Amazon is offering The Lord of the Rings Trilogy on 4K Blu-ray for $79.96 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. You’ll find that this bundle includes all three Lord of the Rings movies in 4K HDR, perfect for a weekend movie night. Both the extended and theatrical copies are here, giving you the ability to choose which one you watch. Also, you’ll even get Digital HD codes to redeem at iTunes or Google Play, making it super simple to watch these films on-the-go. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands of happy fans. Head below for even more movies on sale.

More Blu-ray and 4K Movies on sale:

Be sure to check out Apple’s latest iTunes sale. Right now, we’re tracking discounts on various titles including The Wolf of Wall Stree‪t‬, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywoo‪d‬, Django Unchaine‪d‬, Scarface, and more.

More about The Lord of the Rings:

  • The heroic journey begins. With the help of a courageous Fellowship of friends and allies, Frodo embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the legendary One Ring
  • The quest continues. In the middle chapter of this historic movie trilogy, the Fellowship is broken, but it’s quest to destroy the One Ring continues.
  • The final battle of Middle-earth begins. Frodo and Sam, led by Gollum, continue their dangerous mission toward the fires of Mount Doom in order to destroy the One Ring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add a 720p HD wireless backup camera to your ride at 30...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with a new case for ...
TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems fall to al...
Tame your garage with a 50-pack of Amazon 11-inch Ball ...
Eve’s Thread-based Door/Window sensors see second...
Today’s AUKEY USB-C Hub deals kick off from $30 (...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles return to some of the best ...
Magazine bundle deals from $4/yr.: Wired, Women’s Hea...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Score a matte black 2-qt. air fryer for your kitchen arsenal at just $18 today (Reg. $40)

$18 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Bose outlet sale takes $99 off AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700, more from $95

From $95 Learn More
30% off

Add a 720p HD wireless backup camera to your ride at 30% off, now $104.50

$104.50 Learn More

New Anker Thunderbolt 4 Hub turns a single port into three with 8K support, 40Gb/s speeds, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save 65%

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with a new case for $4 (Save 65%)

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Slaughter 3, Mobile Doc Scanner, Paper Tales, more

FREE+ Learn More

Star Wars x Society6 collection takes your home to a new galaxy with limited-edition prints, more

Learn More
Save 22%

TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems fall to all-time lows from $210 (Save 22%)

From $210 Learn More