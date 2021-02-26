Blu-ray + 4K from $6: Lord of the Rings, Men in Black, John Wick, Interstellar, more

Amazon is offering The Lord of the Rings Trilogy on 4K Blu-ray for $79.96 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. You’ll find that this bundle includes all three Lord of the Rings movies in 4K HDR, perfect for a weekend movie night. Both the extended and theatrical copies are here, giving you the ability to choose which one you watch. Also, you’ll even get Digital HD codes to redeem at iTunes or Google Play, making it super simple to watch these films on-the-go. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands of happy fans. Head below for even more movies on sale.

More Blu-ray and 4K Movies on sale:

Be sure to check out Apple’s latest iTunes sale. Right now, we’re tracking discounts on various titles including The Wolf of Wall Stree‪t‬, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywoo‪d‬, Django Unchaine‪d‬, Scarface, and more.

More about The Lord of the Rings:

The heroic journey begins. With the help of a courageous Fellowship of friends and allies, Frodo embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the legendary One Ring

The quest continues. In the middle chapter of this historic movie trilogy, the Fellowship is broken, but it’s quest to destroy the One Ring continues.

The final battle of Middle-earth begins. Frodo and Sam, led by Gollum, continue their dangerous mission toward the fires of Mount Doom in order to destroy the One Ring.

