Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less movie sale

Apple is closing out the work week with a batch of discounted movies to enjoy over the weekend. Filled with plenty of classics, its outstanding performances sale is headlined by flicks like The Wolf of Wall Stree‪t‬ and Good Will Hunting, as well as plenty of other must-see films for $10 or less. Plus, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches outstanding performances film sale

As we head into the weekend, Apple has a collection of movies on sale for $10 or less, down from the usual $15 price tags that you’d normally pay to pick up digital copies. Whether you’re looking to a new flick to watch for movie night or just to expand your library with some must-see titles, today’s sale is worth diving into. Here are our top picks:

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of iconic action film bundles and more in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like the entire John Wick collection, Hunger Games saga, and more on sale, prices start at $1.

