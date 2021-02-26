FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hatch Smart Changing Pad monitors your baby’s weight automatically: $130 (Amazon low)

Hatch Baby, Inc. (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Hatch Grow Smart Changing Pad and Scale for $129.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. If you or another family member has a new child to look after, this smart device could be just the thing to make life easier. Not only will you benefit from having a dedicated place to change your baby’s diapers, but this unit also offers automatic weight tracking thanks to its built-in smart scale. The app will even provide insights into “how much your baby is drinking at every feeding.” Hatch touts the surface as “soft, comfortable, and easy to clean.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For those of you that can live without the smart features found in the lead deal, check out LA Baby’s Contoured Waterproof Diaper Changing Pad for $20. It’ll still help you get the job done, albeit without automatic weight tracking and the lead deal’s other standout abilities.

And if you want to keep tabs on your own weight, grab this $17 Apple Health-ready smart scale. We just spotted this low price earlier today, so be sure to cash in before the on-page coupon disappears. Not only will you score 19% in savings, you can be confident you bought at the right time as this offer is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked.

Hatch Grow Smart Changing Pad and Scale features:

  • Second generation Smart Changing Pad. Materials – Foam upper
  • Track your baby’s weight gain between doctor visits
  • Measure how much your baby is drinking at every feeding (in ounces or grams)
  • Soft, comfortable, and easy to clean
  • Add caregivers and stay connected

