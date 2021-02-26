Grab this $17 Apple Health-ready smart scale while it’s at an Amazon low

Smartindex (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FITINDEX Smart Body Fat Scale for $16.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 19% off what it’s been averaging there and matches the lowest price we have tracked. This very affordable smart scale can be synced with all major health platforms like Samsung Health, Apple Health, and Google Fit. Owners will be able to easily keep tabs on “13 essential body composition measurements.” It’s comprised of “high-quality tempered glass” and showcases measurements using a backlit LED display. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t have much weight to shed, it can be very hard to see progress using only a scale. This rings especially true when building muscle. That’s why I recommend grabbing this body tape measure for $4. It spans 60 inches in length and is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by well over 24,000 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not consider building out your smart home? It doesn’t matter which ecosystem you prefer when grabbing these dual-outlet Smart Plugs at $14 each. We spotted this deal yesterday afternoon and it’s still ripe for the picking. These work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, freeing you to switch things up at any point in the future.

FITINDEX Smart Body Fat Scale features:

Works with popular fitness apps: You can work data with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and offers App for Apple Watch to track your progress anytime, anywhere.

13 essential measurements: This smart scale measures 13 essential body composition measurements including body fat percentage. View and track the data via the FITINDEX App. Gain a better understanding of your body composition and overall health while easily tracking your progress on your phone.

Compact design: Made from high-quality tempered glass, this weight scale includes a backlit LED display with clear readings. The sleek surface is easy to clean.

