FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab this $17 Apple Health-ready smart scale while it’s at an Amazon low

-
AmazonSmart Home
Amazon low $17

Smartindex (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FITINDEX Smart Body Fat Scale for $16.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 19% off what it’s been averaging there and matches the lowest price we have tracked. This very affordable smart scale can be synced with all major health platforms like Samsung Health, Apple Health, and Google Fit. Owners will be able to easily keep tabs on “13 essential body composition measurements.” It’s comprised of “high-quality tempered glass” and showcases measurements using a backlit LED display. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t have much weight to shed, it can be very hard to see progress using only a scale. This rings especially true when building muscle. That’s why I recommend grabbing this body tape measure for $4. It spans 60 inches in length and is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by well over 24,000 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not consider building out your smart home? It doesn’t matter which ecosystem you prefer when grabbing these dual-outlet Smart Plugs at $14 each. We spotted this deal yesterday afternoon and it’s still ripe for the picking. These work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, freeing you to switch things up at any point in the future.

FITINDEX Smart Body Fat Scale features:

  • Works with popular fitness apps: You can work data with Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and offers App for Apple Watch to track your progress anytime, anywhere.
  • 13 essential measurements: This smart scale measures 13 essential body composition measurements including body fat percentage. View and track the data via the FITINDEX App. Gain a better understanding of your body composition and overall health while easily tracking your progress on your phone.
  • Compact design: Made from high-quality tempered glass, this weight scale includes a backlit LED display with clear readings. The sleek surface is easy to clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Dive into VR with HTC VIVE Cosmos at its best price in ...
HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Tou...
Amazon slashes Samsung and HP Chromebooks as low as $20...
Philips Hue launches up to 30% off sale with deals on s...
Amazon’s Smith & Wesson knife sale starts at...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $21 (S...
Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30...
Anker ends the week with deals on ANC headphones, Qi ch...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar LED lights at $15 (50% off), more

Learn More
$50 off

Dive into VR with HTC VIVE Cosmos at its best price in months of $50 off

$650 Learn More
22% off

Illuminate your space with Amazon’s 25-foot Patio String Lights at $16.50 (Save 22%)

$16.50 Learn More
Reg. $400

Save a fortune on Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac today at $220 (Reg. up to $400)

$220 Learn More
99% off

Start your journey to HiFi with 3-months of TIDAL Premium/Family at just $0.50 (Reg. up to $45)

$0.50 Learn More
70% off

Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Weekend Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
Today only

Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. $900), more from $125

From $125 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on this Lodge 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set at $60

$60 Learn More