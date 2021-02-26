FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Curved and UltraWide monitor discounts abound, now priced from $90 (Up to $98 off)

Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch 1080p Borderless Monitor for $146.99 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Looking to take productivity to the next level? If so, picking up a new display could do the trick. This offering boasts a 27-inch screen size that’s accompanied by a 1080p resolution. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create a “virtually borderless design.” Radeon FreeSync technology is also onboard, making this a solid pick if you plan to play any games while using this display. Two HDMI inputs along the back allow you to connect your computer and game console to the same display. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More monitor deals:

If the display you’ve picked is VESA compatible, I highly recommend taking advantage of that with this gas-spring monitor mount for $28 when clipping the on-page coupon. Prior to working entirely from my MacBook, I used to have a monitor mounted. Not only did it help ergonomically, but also aesthetically.

LG 27-inch 1080p Borderless Monitor features:

  • 27 inch Full HD (1980 x 1080) IPS display monitor
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Radeon free Sync technology
  • Dual HDMI input
  • On screen control with screen split
  • 60 hertz

