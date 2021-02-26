Nomad’s Lightning Carbon Carabiner sees exclusive 50% discount to $17.50

We’ve teamed up with Nomad to offer 9to5 readers an exclusive offer on its Lightning Carbon Carabiner for $17.49. Just apply code 9to5MAC50 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping varies by location. Down from its $35 going rate, you’re saving 50% with today’s offer marking one of the lowest we’ve seen to date and the best in over a year. Nomad’s Carbon Carabiner is an essential everyday carry upgrade thanks to ensuring you’ll always have a way to refuel iPhones or AirPods on hand. On top of being cable to clip onto your bag, it packs a Lightning connector on one side an a USB-A port on the other for plugging into wall adapters, power banks, and more. Rated 5/5 stars.

Alongside all of the charging features on its carabiner, Nomad also brings over its signature rugged design here, as well. The entire build is comprised of a durable Caron fiber body to help live up to its name and also packed a reinforced steel frame underneath for added ruggedness. So you won’t have to worry about clipping it onto your bag.

Nomad Lightning Carbon Carabiner features:

Carbon Carabiner is an ultra portable charging cable that doubles as a functional carabiner. Clip it on your bag or attach it to your keychain and always have a backup Lightning cable. Built with a carbon composite, this cable is designed for both emergencies and the minimalist traveler.

