Save 50% on the Suncast 22-cu. ft. vertical storage shed and organize your patio at $149

Walmart is offering the Suncast 22-cu. ft. Vertical Resin Storage Shed for $149 shipped. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to organize your outdoor space, this is it. You’ll find 22 cubic feet of space here on various shelves inside. With a weather-resistant design, the multi-wall resin allows you to use it year-round and maintenance is easy. The doors are even pad-lockable, so that way your belongings stay safe and sound when you’re not outside. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Store less and save some cash with the Suncast 22-Gallon Resin Deck Storage Box for $44 shipped. The major drawback here is that it’s only 22 gallons, which is quite a bit less than today’s lead deal. However, with its more compact design, you’ll be able to place it in areas that the model above just can’t fit.

Further your organizational skills with a 50-pack of 11-inch ball bungee cords. We’re tracking a deal that makes them just $0.20 each, bringing the grand total to under $10 for all 50. These can organize your gardening hose, extension cords, and more inside of your brand new storage box or shed.

More about Suncast’s Storage Shed:

Bring handsome style and functionality to your yard or garden with the Suncast 22-cu. ft. Storage Shed. It’s made of multi-wall resin with a light taupe finish that allows for year-round use and easy maintenance. The Suncast shed gives you extra space with protection from the elements in a convenient vertical design. Place in on your deck, patio, alongside your home or nestled up against the backyard fence. It’s ideal for storing garden supplies, pool equipment, patio cushions and accessories, sporting gear, shovels, rakes, and much more. It features customizable interior that supports up to four additional shelves (not included) for more organizational opportunities. The Suncast 22-cu. ft. Storage Shed has sturdy, pad-lockable doors that provide superior strength and security for your items.

