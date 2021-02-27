Fashionable futons plunge as low as $138 shipped from Amazon

Amazon is offering the DHP Emily Futon for $173.01 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. This stylish futon features a modern, low-profile appearance that’s bound to give nearly any aging space a refresh. Unlike some futons, this unit boasts a split-back design that lets you and your guests choose their preferred reclining angle. When in sofa mode it spans 61.5- by 30.5- by 32-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 70.5- by 30.5- by 15-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another futon on sale for $138.

We’ve also spotted the Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa for $138 at Amazon. This offering is typically one of the most affordable futons we see, but it’s now fallen $11 further, marking the best offer since October. As with the lead deal, this piece of furniture serves as both a sofa and sleeper. Adjusting is simple, and the piece is certain to help deliver a modern look to any space. Rated an average of 4.1/5 stars by more than 3,800 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not show your home office some love with this 39-inch computer desk for $40 shipped. This offer takes a whopping 43% off and beats the previous all-time low by $20. It features a “waterproof, scratch-resistant, and easy-to-clean” design and spans 39.4- by 19.7- by 30-inches.

DHP Emily Futon features:

Modern low profile design futon frame with chrome metal legs and square tufted backrest and seating

Split back design provides multiple positions including lounging and sleeping for top comfort

Pair with the matching chair, chaise lounger and/or ottoman for a sectional look and extra seating/sleeping space

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!