Fashionable futons plunge as low as $138 shipped from Amazon

-
From $138

Amazon is offering the DHP Emily Futon for $173.01 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. This stylish futon features a modern, low-profile appearance that’s bound to give nearly any aging space a refresh. Unlike some futons, this unit boasts a split-back design that lets you and your guests choose their preferred reclining angle. When in sofa mode it spans 61.5- by 30.5- by 32-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 70.5- by 30.5- by 15-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another futon on sale for $138.

We’ve also spotted the Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa for $138 at Amazon. This offering is typically one of the most affordable futons we see, but it’s now fallen $11 further, marking the best offer since October. As with the lead deal, this piece of furniture serves as both a sofa and sleeper. Adjusting is simple, and the piece is certain to help deliver a modern look to any space. Rated an average of 4.1/5 stars by more than 3,800 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not show your home office some love with this 39-inch computer desk for $40 shipped. This offer takes a whopping 43% off and beats the previous all-time low by $20. It features a “waterproof, scratch-resistant, and easy-to-clean” design and spans 39.4- by 19.7- by 30-inches.

DHP Emily Futon features:

  • Modern low profile design futon frame with chrome metal legs and square tufted backrest and seating
  • Split back design provides multiple positions including lounging and sleeping for top comfort
  • Pair with the matching chair, chaise lounger and/or ottoman for a sectional look and extra seating/sleeping space

