Upgrade your kitchen with new gear discounted as low as $9.50, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Chefast kitchen tools and essential from $9.50 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will enjoy no-cost delivery on orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Rolling Pin and Pastry Set for $16.99. For comparison, you’d normally pay $28 here and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’re getting both a 17- and 8.5-inch rolling pin here, allowing you to handle projects both large and small. Plus, included with your purchase are a 100% silicone pastry mat and two cookie cutters. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon for more great deals.

If you’ve already got rolling pins and silicone mats at home, be sure that your pizza cutter game is up to par. KitchenAid’s option is just $10, making it a budget-friendly purchase. It features a classic design and the quality that you’ve come to know from KitchenAid. So, if you’re in the market for a new pizza cutter, this is a great way to upgrade before spring comes.

Also, be sure to check out our home goods guide. We update it daily with the best deals from around the web, making it a place you should check frequently. You’ll see deals like COSORI 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo, which also features smartphone control at an Amazon low of $130.

More about Chefast’s Rolling Pin Set:

With one traditional and one half-sized silicone rolling pin, a large non-slip pastry mat with measurements, and even two stainless-steel cookie cutters, this combo kit covers all the bases with quality products at a price any home baker can afford. From fondant to pizza to cookies to pie, you’ll have the means to create any concoction you can think of, right in your kitchen.

We include a traditional 17” as well as an 8.5” rolling pin to enable you to tackle large and small jobs equally well. Both rolling pins include wooden handles and a non-stick silicone dough roller for maximum comfort and ease of use. You can also use the smaller of the two to teach the little ones just how much fun baking can be!

This combo set also comes with a 100% food-grade silicone pastry mat and two handy cookie cutters. The flexible, BPA-free kneading mat with measurements is high-heat resistant, lays flat on any surface, prevents dough from sticking, and keeps your counters clean. The star and heart shaped cookie cutters keep kids safe and create perfect cuts every time.

