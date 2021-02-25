COSORI’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo with smartphone control hits Amazon low at $130

Amazon is offering the 25-liter COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo for $129.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $170, today’s offer is a $50 price drop and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. This 11-in-1 cooker is not only a countertop toaster oven but also has bagel, bake, toast, pizza, cookies, and air frying options built-in. It features smartphone control for remote monitoring, setting adjustments, and to access voice commands alongside the LED display, 25-liter capacity (about 12-inches worth of pizza can get in there), food tray, included frying basket, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 customers at Amazon where it carries best-seller status. More details below.

While already well below the price of the big-name all-in-one toaster oven air fryers (Ninja’s is over $200 right now), there are more affordable options out there. Take a look at this Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven, for example. It sells for 60 at Amazon where it carries solid 4+ star ratings and includes a similar all-in-one feature set, albeit slightly smaller and more limited overall.

Then, head straight over to our home goods deal hub to check out some of the ongoing offers we have available on Instant Pot’s 8-Quart Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker, the Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Hand Mixer, and Keurig’s K-Duo Coffee Maker, just to name a few. You’ll also find $100 off Dyson gear at Home Depot and Amazon’s best-selling CRAFTSMAN Small Screwdriver Set, among much more.

More on the COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo:

11 Cooking Functions: Delicious culinary adventures are at your fingertips with 10 convenient cooking presets Toast Bagel Airfry Broil Bake Roast Pizza Cookies Fermentation Dehydrate and a Warm function

Smart Capabilities: Revolutionize your home cooking with smart functions through the free VeSync app. Adjust settings, use remote monitoring, and access voice control, all from your smartphone

Quick, Even Cooking: Equipped with 4 heating elements and a 2-speed convection fan, the oven cooks your food quickly and evenly, so you can enjoy your food without the wait

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!