Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS Smartwatch falls to second-best price yet at $149.50 (Reg. $249)

Reg. $249 $149.50

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $149.40 shipped. Normally fetching $249, you’re saving 40% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. Fossil’s Gen 5E smartwatch arrives with Wear OS functionality for pairing to your Android handset or iPhone. Alongside 24-hour battery life, you’ll enjoy heart rate monitoring, other fitness tracking features, and various styles to choose from at the discounted rate. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 935 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Ditch the touchscreen found on the featured wearable and go with the Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch at $117. This more affordable alternative still delivers heart rate tracking alongside smartphone notifications and other notable features, but with a more classic timepiece design and upwards of two week battery life. Not to mention by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers.

But if you’re in the market for a wearable that’s better suited to pair with your iPhone, don’t forget that we’re tacking notable price cuts on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 models. With a selection of styles on sale, you’ll find some of the best prices to date at up to $69 off.

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch features:

Use the WearOS by Google app on your phone running the latest version of Android or iOS. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries with compatibility subject to change.  This is one smart watch with always-On Display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stopwatches and more. With a swimproof design, it’s perfect for all your activities.

