FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6 styles return to some of the best prices yet at up to $69 off

-
AmazonApple
$69 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $69 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models with both GPS and Cellular configurations on sale. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts falls to the Series 6 GPS + Cellular 40mm model at $429.98. Down from its $499 going rate, you’re saving the full $69 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want to pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

We’re also tracking a series of price cuts on various third-party Watch bands, as well as everything else in our Apple guide. Today saw a leather band go on sale for $9.50 which is joined by these ongoing braided solo loop and stainless steel link band deals that are both live at $13.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Dive into VR with HTC VIVE Cosmos at its best price in ...
Grab this $17 Apple Health-ready smart scale while it...
HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Tou...
Amazon slashes Samsung and HP Chromebooks as low as $20...
Amazon’s Smith & Wesson knife sale starts at...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $21 (S...
Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less movie...
Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30...
Show More Comments

Related

90% off

Magazine bundle deals from $4/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, GQ, Golf Digest, much more

3 for $12 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar LED lights at $15 (50% off), more

Learn More
$50 off

Dive into VR with HTC VIVE Cosmos at its best price in months of $50 off

$650 Learn More
22% off

Illuminate your space with Amazon’s 25-foot Patio String Lights at $16.50 (Save 22%)

$16.50 Learn More
Reg. $400

Save a fortune on Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac today at $220 (Reg. up to $400)

$220 Learn More
99% off

Start your journey to HiFi with 3-months of TIDAL Premium/Family at just $0.50 (Reg. up to $45)

$0.50 Learn More
70% off

Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Weekend Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
Today only

Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. $900), more from $125

From $125 Learn More