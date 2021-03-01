DEWALT power tool discounts from $99: 5-Pc. Combo $299, more (Up to $230 off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Impact Driver and Hammer Drill Combo Kit (DCK287D2) for $229 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $90 off the going rate and delivers a price we have seen beaten only twice before. Armed with brushless motors, both tools in this set are “up to 57%” more efficient than brushed counterparts. This leads to longer battery life and less wear over time. These tools are paired with two 2Ah batteries and a compatible charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts priced from $99.

More DEWALT discounts:

And in case you missed it, earlier today we spotted a couple of notable pocket knife deals. Leading the pack is Victorinox Swiss Army Spartan Pocket Knife at $22 alongside a Kershaw offer priced at $24. Either of these are bound to come in handy during upcoming projects.

DEWALT Impact Driver/Hammer Drill Kit features:

Brushless motor of cordless drill combo kit delivers up to 57% more runtime over brushed

Lithium Ion batteries with fuel gauge of the cordless tools combo kit provide 33% more capacity over standard packs

DCD796 20V MAX* 1/2-inch Hammer Drill in the drill/ impact driver combo kit has a compact (7.5-inch front to back) and lightweight (3.6 lbs) design to fit into tight areas

DCF887 20V MAX* 1/4-inch Impact Driver has a compact (5.3-inch front to back) design to fit into tight areas

