Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife hits $22 at Amazon, more priced from $24

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife for $21.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’re in need of a pocket knife that’s outfitted with several tools, consider grabbing this one. Owners will garner a large blade, small blade, can opener, bottle opener, wire stripper, corkscrew, two screwdrivers, and the list goes on. Victorinox backs this pocket knife with a lifetime and money-back guarantee. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Kershaw Fraxion Folding Pocket Knife for $23.89 shipped at Amazon. That’s just over 20% off the typical rate and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This matte-black pocket knife is sleek option worth keeping by your side. It’s comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and features a clip-point blade. The entire unit is both corrosion- and wear-resistant and is touted by Kershaw as great for “all-purpose use.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If neither option above seems like a great fit, consider one of the many options in our Smith & Wesson knife roundup. There you’ll find a variety of solutions discounted as low as $11. The markdowns you’ll discover slash up to 33% off, so don’t wait too long or you could miss out.

Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife features:

Compact, agile and ready to face any adventure head-on. Our range of Swiss Army Knives have been established since 1897 and continue to be an icon of utility and smart design.

Swiss made stainless steel construction encased in our popular scales offers a slimmer profile and is extremely resistant.

Bring this knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space. It makes a great gift for any occasion or stocking stuffer for Christmas.

