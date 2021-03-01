FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife hits $22 at Amazon, more priced from $24

-
20% off From $22

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife for $21.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’re in need of a pocket knife that’s outfitted with several tools, consider grabbing this one. Owners will garner a large blade, small blade, can opener, bottle opener, wire stripper, corkscrew, two screwdrivers, and the list goes on. Victorinox backs this pocket knife with a lifetime and money-back guarantee. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Kershaw Fraxion Folding Pocket Knife for $23.89 shipped at Amazon. That’s just over 20% off the typical rate and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This matte-black pocket knife is sleek option worth keeping by your side. It’s comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and features a clip-point blade. The entire unit is both corrosion- and wear-resistant and is touted by Kershaw as great for “all-purpose use.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If neither option above seems like a great fit, consider one of the many options in our Smith & Wesson knife roundup. There you’ll find a variety of solutions discounted as low as $11. The markdowns you’ll discover slash up to 33% off, so don’t wait too long or you could miss out.

Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife features:

  • Compact, agile and ready to face any adventure head-on. Our range of Swiss Army Knives have been established since 1897 and continue to be an icon of utility and smart design.
  • Swiss made stainless steel construction encased in our popular scales offers a slimmer profile and is extremely resistant.
  • Bring this knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space. It makes a great gift for any occasion or stocking stuffer for Christmas.

