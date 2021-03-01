Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer + hygrometer drops by 20% to one of its best prices at $8

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smart Thermometer/Hygrometer for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code DJLEXRG3 at checkout. Down 20% from its list price, today’s deal is the second-best discount that we’ve seen and is the lowest available. This smart thermometer offers the ability to remotely display both the temperature and humidity of a room up to 164-feet away, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll find that it’s accurate within 0.54-degrees and humidity will be within 3%. The other benefit here is that you’ll be able to just glance at the built-in LCD for the same information shown in the app, cutting one step out if you’re in a hurry. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch Bluetooth and save an extra buck. ThermoPro’s digital thermometer/hygrometer is available at $7 on Amazon. This saves an additional 10% over Govee’s model above while getting similar features. Just keep in mind that this thermometer/hygrometer will only display temperature and humidity readings on the built-in screen, with no smartphone app support available here.

More about Govee’s Bluetooth Smart Thermometer/Hygrometer:

Remote Bluetooth Monitoring: You can always keep an eye on temp and humidity condition from anywhere in your house with 164ft/50m bluetooth range. Support multiple smart humidity gauges pairing with Govee Home app for differente uses.

Accuracy & Fast Response: With Swiss made sensor, temp is accurate to ±0.54℉/±0.3℃ & humidity is ±3%RH, helping you to adjust humidifier or dehumidifier timely; Smart alert notification helps you react faster for any changes of surroundings.

Clear LCD Display: With 2.2 inch LCD screen, you can view your air quality with large bold readings from any angle and distance; There are 3 face icons to show dry, comfort & wet levels, ensuring you always live in the most comfortable environment.

