Grow your Assistant setup with Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 at $80 (Save 20%)

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, comes within $4 of our previous holiday mention, and is one of the best prices in the past four months. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $49. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Smart Display 7 found above.

But then for more ways to expand the reach of Google Assistant, be sure to check out our smart home guide. Today saw one of the best prices to date go live on August’s latest Smart Lock at $196, alongside this 3-pack of TP-Link Dimmer Switches at $55, both of which will work with the featured Lenovo Smart Display and or any other Assistant-enabled device.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

