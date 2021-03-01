FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 60% on Hasbro’s Rubik’s Solve The Cube Bundle with four puzzles at $14 Prime shipped

-
wootToys & HobbiesHasbroRubik's
60% off $14

Woot is offering Prime members the Hasbro Gaming Rubik’s Solve The Cube 4-piece Bundle at $13.99 shipped. Note: You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. For comparison, you’d normally pay $35 for this bundle and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This bundle includes the standard Rubik’s Master 4×4, Rubik’s 3×3, Rubik’s Mini, and the Rubik’s Edge. This allows you to enjoy solving a variety of puzzles with just one purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Do you prefer the classic Rubik’s Cube? Well, you can pick one up for just $10 at Amazon. This saves $4 over today’s lead deal and ditches the addition of the Edge, Mini, and Master 4×4 cubes. Whether you’re just starting out learning how to solve the Rubik’s Cube or a veteran, there’s nothing quite like the original 3×3.

Did you see the WOWCUBE? We first wrote about it back in January. It’s an interesting product that reimagines cube-based gaming, offering a 2x2x2 digital grid for STEM learning and more. It can be docked at your desk and used as an informative display or picked up and gamed with, the choice is yours.

More about the Rubik’s Solve The Cube bundle:

  • CLASSIC RUBIK’S CUBE PUZZLE GAMEPLAY: This bundle includes 4 Rubik’s Cube puzzles: Rubik’s Edge, Rubik’s Mini, Rubik’s 3 x 3, and Rubik’s Master 4 x 4
  • CHALLENGE YOURSELF: Start with the Rubik’s Edge (ages 6 and up) to build confidence. Work up to the Rubik’s Mini, then classic Rubik’s 3 x 3, then the 4 x 4 Master Cube the most difficult of the pack
  • SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING: The Rubik’s Solve the Cube bundle ships in simple, recyclable packaging that’s easy to open and frustration free
  • A GREAT GIFT: This brain teaser puzzle 4-pack makes a great birthday or holiday gift for boys and girls ages 8 and up. The variety of puzzles can keep kids entertained for hours and allows for easy on-the-go play
  • TWIST, TURN, ROTATE: Each one of the puzzles puts players’ skills to the test to see if they can make every side of the puzzle into a solid color

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Toys & Hobbies

Hasbro Rubik's

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Assemble 20% in savings on LEGO Technic, Star Wars, Min...
Score a refurb cordless Dyson V7 Stick Vac with chargin...
Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs end-to-end encryption at ...
AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Hey Siri, more on sale for $19...
GameStop Tax Day sale event: B3G1 FREE Funko, amiibo, S...
Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. ...
Get ready for Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Captain Am...
Board/card game deals from $5: Fox in the Forest, Dark ...
Show More Comments

Related

WOWCUBE reimagines cube-based gaming with 2x2x2 digital grid for STEM learning, more

Learn More
Reg. $30+

All-in-one Tonor USB mic bundle with tripod now down at $24 Prime shipped (30% off)

$24 Learn More

JINS launches Evangelion eyewear collection with EVA Unit-01 frames, sunglasses, more

Read more Learn More
$24.50 off

GOOLOO’s 1200A portable battery can jump-start up to 7L engines for $45.50 (Reg. $70)

$45.50 Learn More
37% off

Bring the sun indoors with TaoTronics’ 10000-lux light therapy lamp at $21 (37% off)

$22 Learn More
Reg. $28+

Lock down a 42-piece Rubbermaid Food Container Set at $18 (Reg. $28+)

$18 Learn More

These Logitech discounts will refresh your aging mouse and keyboard from $25 (Up to 29% off)

From $25 Learn More
Review

Tested: Oakywood’s mid-tier felt wool AirPods cases with microfiber lining and keychain clips

Learn More