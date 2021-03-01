Save 60% on Hasbro’s Rubik’s Solve The Cube Bundle with four puzzles at $14 Prime shipped

Woot is offering Prime members the Hasbro Gaming Rubik’s Solve The Cube 4-piece Bundle at $13.99 shipped. Note: You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. For comparison, you’d normally pay $35 for this bundle and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This bundle includes the standard Rubik’s Master 4×4, Rubik’s 3×3, Rubik’s Mini, and the Rubik’s Edge. This allows you to enjoy solving a variety of puzzles with just one purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Do you prefer the classic Rubik’s Cube? Well, you can pick one up for just $10 at Amazon. This saves $4 over today’s lead deal and ditches the addition of the Edge, Mini, and Master 4×4 cubes. Whether you’re just starting out learning how to solve the Rubik’s Cube or a veteran, there’s nothing quite like the original 3×3.

Did you see the WOWCUBE? We first wrote about it back in January. It’s an interesting product that reimagines cube-based gaming, offering a 2x2x2 digital grid for STEM learning and more. It can be docked at your desk and used as an informative display or picked up and gamed with, the choice is yours.

More about the Rubik’s Solve The Cube bundle:

CLASSIC RUBIK’S CUBE PUZZLE GAMEPLAY: This bundle includes 4 Rubik’s Cube puzzles: Rubik’s Edge, Rubik’s Mini, Rubik’s 3 x 3, and Rubik’s Master 4 x 4

CHALLENGE YOURSELF: Start with the Rubik’s Edge (ages 6 and up) to build confidence. Work up to the Rubik’s Mini, then classic Rubik’s 3 x 3, then the 4 x 4 Master Cube the most difficult of the pack

SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING: The Rubik’s Solve the Cube bundle ships in simple, recyclable packaging that’s easy to open and frustration free

A GREAT GIFT: This brain teaser puzzle 4-pack makes a great birthday or holiday gift for boys and girls ages 8 and up. The variety of puzzles can keep kids entertained for hours and allows for easy on-the-go play

TWIST, TURN, ROTATE: Each one of the puzzles puts players’ skills to the test to see if they can make every side of the puzzle into a solid color

