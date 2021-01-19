If you’ve ever used a Rubik’s Cube, then the WOWCUBE likely sports a familiar design. It’s a “one-of-a-kind” device that allows you to interact with eight connected cubical modules by twisting, tapping, tilting, or shaking. While it’s not a Rubik’s Cube, WOWCUBE really has the potential to become a must for kids who want simple on-the-go entertainment. Launching Spring 2021 for $249, WOWCUBE has some interesting features that set it apart from other similar products, so let’s dive in and see what all it has to offer.

WOWCUBE is a “toy for everyone”

WOWCUBE offers a number of different experiences from “all popular genres”, including casual, arcade, maze, puzzle, edutainment, skill, and more. The WOWCUBE SDK (software development kit) is free to all, allowing anyone to make their own game with ease.

You’ll find that there are a plethora of games available already, including Pong, HyperSpace, 2048, Eat the Pizza, and even a Classic Cube 2x2x2 which essentially turns it into a digital Rubik’s Cube. Plus, since the SDK is free, and you can even use the app to develop games, the sky’s the limit for what can be done with this little handy cube.

WOWCUBE isn’t just a game or toy

While WOWCUBE has a unique game-like design, that’s not all it’s good for. You can dock it on your desk and turn it into an information hub, where it can showcase notifications, calendar appointments, weather, stocks, and more. Plus, it can even handle your Now Playing lineup, show you a clock, and alert you to when a WhatsApp message arrives.

This all happens because it pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth so it can get information about your notifications and handle installing new games and more.

Pricing, availability, and what’s in the box

WOWCUBE is slated to launch in spring 2021, which is just a few months away. Its retail price is $249 and you can sign up to reserve your own at this landing page. When your WOWCUBE arrives, you’ll find the system itself, a docking station, USB cable/charger, and a $30 gift card for the WOWCUBE store, which can be used to buy apps or games.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m quite interested in WOWCUBE as it takes something that my wife and her family love (Rubik’s Cube) and turns it into a game worthy of the 21st century. The fact that it can be turned into a 2x2x2 cube, be used as a dock at your desk and even play other games on while not at home makes it something I’m going to keep a close eye on personally after it launches to see what kind of support it receives and what availability looks like long-term.

