Amazon’s Smith & Wesson knife sale starts at $11: Sear $16.50, Stave $15, more up to 33% off

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Sear 7-inch Assisted Folding Knife for $16.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Smith & Wesson Sear is a folding pocket knife that measures 7 inches once expanded. The blade itself spans 3 inches and is comprised of high-carbon stainless steel. Weight clocks in at under 4.2 ounces and a built-in pocket clip ensures you can quickly have it ready to use on your next outdoor adventure, whenever your next batch of Amazon deliveries arrive, and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional Smith & Wesson deals discounted as low as $11.

More Smith & Wesson deals:

And that’s not all, earlier this week we spotted Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife for $12. Grabbing it now means you can cash in on the lowest price we have tracked since October. This unit features a 3.1-inch blade and shakes things up with a black-oxide stainless steel construction.

Smith & Wesson Sear Knife features:

  • 7 inch (17.78 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3 inches (7.62 cm) and a weight of 4.16 ounces
  • Blade is made of reliable 8Cr13MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, stainless/G-10 handle
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and finger flipper making it ideal for everyday carry

