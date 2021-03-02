Kick cable to the curb with an 80-mile OTA HDTV antenna for just $11 (50% off)

Woot is currently offering the 1byone 80-mile HD Digital Amplified OTA TV Antenna for $10.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, when this model was in stock it went for $22 at Amazon. If you’re tired of paying a cable provider tens, if not hundreds of dollars per month to watch TV, it’s time to kick them to the curb. This OTA antenna will allow you to enjoy watching television stations from up to 80-miles per way. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach today’s lead deal. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save some cash when stepping things down to a 35-mile indoor OTA antenna. This model is similar to the one above, just with less range. But, at $9, it does come in at a few bucks below today’s lead deal, which might be worth the trade-offs here.

Did you see the HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K that launched last year? Well, it’s the perfect way to have an in-home HDR and it can even integrate with Plex, capture 4K, and more. This is a great way to cut the cord and get rid of your cable company once and for all.

More about 1byone’s 80-mile OTA Antenna:

100% free HD channels: Seize the opportunity and say goodbye to huge cable bills with our newest 2019 HDTV antenna. This best quality model can receive free full HD channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and so much more. Receive your favorite channels without a monthly bill!

