After first being announced at the beginning of the year, HDHomeRun’s latest cord-cutting tuner is now available for pre-order. Launching as the first tuner in the SiliconDust arsenal to support ATSC 3.0 broadcasts, the new HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K delivers 4K support, the ability to watch four simultaneous feeds, and more. Head below for all of the details.

HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K now available

After being in crowdfunding limbo for six months now, the latest cord-cutting device from SiliconDust is officially being launched. While not much has changed from its initial announcement, the new HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K enters as its signature feature, ATSC 3.0 support, has already begun being deployed across the United States.

As a quick recap, the HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K enters as the brand’s first device capable of streaming 4K content. It packs four built-in tuners, two of which support the new standard, with the other two falling back to the ATSC 1.0 format. As for the ATSC 3.0 support, OTA content will now be able to be more readily broadcast in 1080p, with support for 4K included as well.

There’s still the same form factor that SiliconDust has been using on the existing HDHomeRun CONNECT lineup for quite sometime, and is now rolling around again for the 4K model. Otherwise, there’s still Ethernet and a coax input to complete the package.

Now available for pre-order

Back when the new HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K was announced, it landed on Kickstarter to meet a funding goal with a price of $200. Luckily it doesn’t seem as SiliconDust has gone the route of other crowdfunding campaigns and is offering the final release at the same price as backers would have originally paid.

So those looking to score themselves the upcoming cord-cutting device will be able to lock in a pre-order direct from the SiliconDust shop for $199.99 right now. There’s no specified shipping date, but early reports look like the HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K will be launching over the new few weeks.

9to5Toys’ Take

When we first got a look at the HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K, one of its main features in the ATSC 3.0 support had just begun rolling out. Now that several months have passed, the new standard has actually started to pop up in more locations. So odds are if you live around a major city, the new cord-cutting device will be able to pull in the higher-resolution content. You can check to see if there are any cities near you on this deployment page for a closer look.

Now that the final model has been shown off, there is a bit of a disappointment in that SiliconDust didn’t bring Gigabit Ethernet into the mix this time. While it was probably always a given during the Kickstarter phase of the project, I was holding out hope that the upgrade to 4K compatibility might also bring higher bandwidth wired connectivity as well.

Even so, I’ve been extremely pleased with my HDHomeRun setup for quite some time and the latest release looks to bring a lot to the table for those who can actually take advantage of ATSC 3.0 OTA broadcasts.

