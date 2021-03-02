FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon rechargeable battery bundle has eight AA’s, more at $27 kicking single-use to the curb

-
AmazonGreen DealsAmazon Basics
15% off $27

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics USB Battery Charger Pack for $27.19 shipped. Down from $32, you’re saving 15% here and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for this bundle. With today’s purchase, you’re getting a quad battery charger, eight AA’s, two AAA’s, and then two each of both a C and D cell adapter. If you’re tired of throwing away batteries that your Xbox controller is constantly going through, this is a great remedy to that situation. With eight AA’s and two AAA’s, there’s enough here to power your game controllers as well as TV remote. Plus, the two C/D cells ensure that these rechargeables can even handle larger products. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the C/D cells, AAA’s, or the charger itself, this 12-pack of AA’s will keep your gear going for quite a while since you can cycle through which ones are charging and which ones are in use. It’s available for just $13.50 at Amazon, making it a fantastic purchase to help kick single-use batteries to the curb.

Need to power larger electronics? Well, RAVPower’s 70200mAh Portable Power Station delivers 60W USB-C Power Delivery charging for $150. Normally $270, you’re saving $120 from its normal going rate here. Though it sports a larger design, its increased capacity can handle much more than the small AA’s in today’s lead deal, even when placed inside of the D/C cell converter.

More about Amazon Basics’ USB Battery Charger Kit:

  • Combination battery pack with rechargeable batteries, size converters, and USB charger
  • Product includes: 8 pre-charged AA batteries (2000 mAh), 2 pre-charged AAA batteries (800mAh), AA to C and AA to D size converters, and a rapid USB charger.
  • Rapid USB charger with individual channel charging slots for recharging 1-4 AA/AAA Ni-MH batteries at a time
  • Charger includes tri-color LED indicator light plus over-charge/wrong polarity protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Lasso your Apple TV Remote at 58% off with the official...
Today only, Woot offers numerous LED lighting deals to ...
Amazon is offering 25% off FoodSaver’s PowerVac S...
HORI’s Switch Split Pad Pro falls to new all-time...
Smartphone Accessories: Metal LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $76 ...
Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + DLC $20, Far Cr...
Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (S...
Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zi...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD + dual AC $102 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 8-foot Electric Pole Saw $161, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw $129 (Reg. $179), more

Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell Smart Thermostat $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199), more

Learn More
58% off

Lasso your Apple TV Remote at 58% off with the official loop, now under $5.50

$5.50 Learn More
75% off

Nordstrom Rack’s latest clearance event takes up to 75% off adidas, Barbour, Nike, more

From $20 Learn More
Save now

Today only, Woot offers numerous LED lighting deals to upgrade your home from just $10

From $10 Learn More
BOGO 15% off

BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: Nintendo eShop, Xbox, PS Store, Steam, more

$18.50+ Learn More