Amazon rechargeable battery bundle has eight AA’s, more at $27 kicking single-use to the curb

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics USB Battery Charger Pack for $27.19 shipped. Down from $32, you’re saving 15% here and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for this bundle. With today’s purchase, you’re getting a quad battery charger, eight AA’s, two AAA’s, and then two each of both a C and D cell adapter. If you’re tired of throwing away batteries that your Xbox controller is constantly going through, this is a great remedy to that situation. With eight AA’s and two AAA’s, there’s enough here to power your game controllers as well as TV remote. Plus, the two C/D cells ensure that these rechargeables can even handle larger products. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need the C/D cells, AAA’s, or the charger itself, this 12-pack of AA’s will keep your gear going for quite a while since you can cycle through which ones are charging and which ones are in use. It’s available for just $13.50 at Amazon, making it a fantastic purchase to help kick single-use batteries to the curb.

Need to power larger electronics? Well, RAVPower’s 70200mAh Portable Power Station delivers 60W USB-C Power Delivery charging for $150. Normally $270, you’re saving $120 from its normal going rate here. Though it sports a larger design, its increased capacity can handle much more than the small AA’s in today’s lead deal, even when placed inside of the D/C cell converter.

More about Amazon Basics’ USB Battery Charger Kit:

Combination battery pack with rechargeable batteries, size converters, and USB charger

Product includes: 8 pre-charged AA batteries (2000 mAh), 2 pre-charged AAA batteries (800mAh), AA to C and AA to D size converters, and a rapid USB charger.

Rapid USB charger with individual channel charging slots for recharging 1-4 AA/AAA Ni-MH batteries at a time

Charger includes tri-color LED indicator light plus over-charge/wrong polarity protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!