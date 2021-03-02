FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD USB now $150 (Reg. $270)

Reg. $270 $150

Today only, Woot is offering the RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with Solar Generator for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $270 with a $180 Amazon all-time low, today’s offer is 44% or $120 off the going rate and the lowest we can find and well below our previous mention. Ideal for road trips and camping, or even just for emergency situations, it will keep your small appliances running and your devices charged completely off the grid. It has a pair of 110V AC outlets and a 252.7Wh/70200mAh internal battery as well as 60W PD USB (input and output) for all of your smartphones, laptops, and more. On top of that it also has SOS emergency lighting and an included carrying case. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now if an entire generator is overkill for your needs, despite today’s option being particularly affordable and portable, a simple Anker power bank might do the trick. The Anker PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank comes in at $40 shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 31,000 Amazon customers. It doesn’t provide AC outlets, but it will help to keep your phone on the ready when out and about or in the woods. 

Hit up our latest Anker Amazon accessory sale while you’re at it. And remember, you can still score the Anker PowerHouse II 400 at $100 off if you need even more power, just be sure to hit up our hands-on video review as well. Then check out these ongoing Samsung Qi chargers and power bank deals.

More on the RAVPower Portable Power Station:

Two 110V AC outlets deliver stable and mighty 250W when using one only, and a total 300W when using both, perfect for your small appliances on your camping or road trips(Note: Before connect AC outlet to your devices, please long press the button beside AC outlet 5 seconds and active AC output at first). Colossal battery capacity, 252.7Wh/70200mAh, packed in a small size is a ready for hours of use when power outage or supporting your CPAP

