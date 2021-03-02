FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple launches $10 or less breathtaking 4K movie sale, more from $1

-
Apple is kicking off the week with a new breathtaking 4K film sale that’s discounting a selection of iconic movies to $10 or less. Throughout all of this week’s deals you’ll find everything from the newest action flicks and classic releases to MCU titles and latest installments in the Jurassic park franchise. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new breathtaking 4K movie sale

Throughout all of this week’s deals, you’ll find a number of breathtaking 4K movies marked down to $10 or less. Down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags you’d normally pay, these are matching some of the best prices to date if not marking new all-time lows, ensuring that today’s sale is a great time to expand your digital library with all of the titles in these iconic franchises. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the 4K tdeals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Yellow Ros‪e. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama.

