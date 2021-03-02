FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lasso your Apple TV Remote at 58% off with the official loop, now under $5.50

-
AmazonApple
58% off $5.50

Amazon is offering the Apple TV Remote Loop for $5.43 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the going rate found at retailers like Apple and marks a return to the second-best price we have tracked. If an Apple TV is your primary set top box, there’s a good chance the design of its remote has gotten on your nerves from time to time. This official Apple offering is made to keep “your Siri Remote safely tethered to your wrist so you won’t have to worry about accidental slips or drops.” It’s compatible with both Apple TV 4K the 1080p model that preceded it.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. That being said, you can grab elago’s R2 Slim Apple TV Remote Case for $7. It surrounds your Siri Remote with “durable, high-grade silicone” that is both “shock absorbing and washable.” This offering also boasts an anti-slip design that aims to prevent it “from sliding around and getting lost.”

The deal above pairs very nicely with Apple’s $10 or less breathtaking 4K movie sale. And that only scratches the surface of all the Apple markdowns we’ve spotted today, so be sure to swing by our Apple guide to discover even more discounts. One standout example of what you’ll find there includes Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad from $299.

Apple TV Remote Loop features:

  • The Remote Loop keeps your Siri Remote safely tethered to your wrist so you won’t have to worry about accidental slips or drops.
  • The Remote Loop is compatible with the Siri Remote for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.
  • Height: 8.68 inches (220.4 mm)
  • Width: 0.36 inch (9.1 mm)
  • Depth: 0.22 inch (5.6 mm)

