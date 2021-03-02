FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster plunges to low of $225, more from $59 (Up to $135 off)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Stainless Steel Watch for $225 shipped. That’s $135 off the going rate found at retailers like Citizen and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a high-end timepiece to add to your collection, this dive-ready watch could be the one. Citizen touts the design as “proof that a dive watch can be fun and functional.” It’s outfitted with Eco-Drive technology so it “never needs a battery.” This offering is backed by a 5-year Citizen warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Citizen timepieces priced from $59.

More Citizen discounts:

And that’s not all, our roundup of Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and other watches is still live. There you’ll discover up to $124 off, ensuring the list of deals is worth a quick peek. My favorite timepiece from the sale is Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen at $47 off, but that’s only the beginning. Swing by the post to find more priced from $59.

Citizen Promaster Stainless Steel Watch features:

Proof that a dive watch can be fun & functional with the Citizen ISO-compliant Citizen Promaster Chrono Diver. With Eco-Drive technology, it is powered by light and never needs a battery, so you’ll never need to open your caseback or compromise your dive again. This timepiece features a stainless steel case, black polyurethane strap with emerald green bezel and black dial, one-way rotating elapsed time, 1/5th-second chronograph, 12/24-hour time, date and divers 200M. Caliber number B612.

Show More Comments

