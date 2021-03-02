FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your smart home with Govee’s Bluetooth or Wi-Fi 33-foot RGB LED strips from $19.50

-
From $19.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Smart Light Strip for $26 shipped. Down $10 from its normal going rate, this saves you 28% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to add some spice to your home theater or gaming setup, this is a great way to do it. You’ll find two 16.4-foot RGB LED strips here that go off in differing directions, allowing you to cover large areas with ease. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to easily command this strip from a smartphone app or through voice control with Alexa or Assistant, depending on which platform you’ve placed in your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.

We’re also tracking that Govee via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Bluetooth RGB LED Smart Light Strip for $19.59 Prime shipped with the code 2J78QS5T at checkout. Down from $28, this is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this strip ditches Wi-Fi for Bluetooth, dropping the range at which you’ll be able to command it. However, if you’re placing this somewhere that’s easy to reach, Bluetooth can still make solid connections at 30- to 40-feet away. Other than that, this is a very similar LED strip to what you’ll find above. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide for other great deals. Today, we’re tracking discounts on Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled smart display, the HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock, and much more, so be sure to both bookmark this page and check it frequently for the best smart home deals on the web.

More about Govee’s Wi-Fi LED Strip:

Smart Voice Control: Manage your lights easily with Alexa or Google Assistant. With simple voice commands, you can turn the lights on/off, dim or brighten, and change colors, helping to create the ambiance you need for any occasion.

