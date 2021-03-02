FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab a new metal iPad/tablet stand from $16 Prime shipped at Amazon today (up to 20% off)

-
AmazonBest iPad DealsOMOTON
20% off $16

OM_Mall via (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) Amazon is offering the OMOTON T1 Aluminum iPad Stand from $16.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $22 or so, this is within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked in the last year at Amazon. We’ve also spotted the OMOTON T2 iPad Stand model starting down at around the same price right now. Compatible with all devices from 3.5- to 12.9-inches including iPads, Samsung tablets, Amazon fire models, and much more, it is made of “solid metal.” Features include a multi-angle design (270-degrees of angled rotation) and the ability to carry your device either horizontally or vertically. A series of anti-slip pads keep your device protected and in place while the charging port remains clear and accessible. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,300 Amazon customers. 

Another particularly high-rated model worth taking a look at is the UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder. Featuring very similar compatibility as today’s lead deal and even better ratings from over 22,000 Amazon customers, it sells for $13 Prime shipped. You’re forgoing the metal design here in favor of a silicone setup, but it will save you a bit more if that’s a dealbreaker for you. 

Then head over to our iPad guide for some big-time price drops on Apple’s tablets. Its latest 10.2-inch iPad has now fallen to an Amazon low from $299 and we have Apple’s newest iPad Air at $50 off. Then check out our Apple deal hub for even more notable price drops. 

More on the OMOTON T1 Aluminum iPad Stand:

  • Superior Stability: Made of solid metal material, this tablet stand will not wobbling when sitting your cellphone on. Sleek design ensures comfortable hand feel.
  • Multi-Angle: This adjustable tablet stand can hold your tablet horizontally or vertically and meet your demands of multiple viewing angles when using the tablet.
  • Anti-Slip Pads and Charging Port: The anti-slip and scratch silicone pad provides your devices with comprehensive care. The design of the charging port makes it easy and convenient to charge your devices.

