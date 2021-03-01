FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil support, more at $50 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. While you’d usually pay $599, today’s offer amounts to a $50 price cut, comes within $10 of the low, and is the second-best discount to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Air iterates on previous-generation models with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, Touch ID in the power button, and a new A14 Bionic processor to power it all. There’s also support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to complete the package. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

Or check out Nomad’s all-new leather Rugged Folio as well as its other just-released iPad Air cases for some more stylish ways to keep your iPadOS machine safe. Otherwise, swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best deals to kick off the week.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

