FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s latest movie sale includes Divergent, Hunger Games, Kin, and much more at $5 each

-
MediaMicrosoft
Save now $5 each

The Microsoft Store is currently running a movie discount extravaganza at just $4.99 each. One of our favorites is Divergent, which is down to $4.99 with this sale. Regularly $10 or more at Google Play, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for this movie. Divergent is probably one of my favorite sci-fi series and offers a unique action-adventure plot. Set in a future world, people are divided into factions based on their virtues, skills, and mindsets. But, there is a group of people, called Divergent, who will never fit into any of the factions. Follow the story of Tris Prior as she discovers a conspiracy and unravels what makes Divergents “dangerous” before it’s too late. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite $5 movies, but Microsoft’s landing page has the full details on all available titles.

More $5 movies on sale:

Be sure to check out Apple’s latest iTunes sale. Right now, we’re tracking discounts on various titles including Captian Marvel, Jurassic World, The Great Gatsby, Sicario, and much more here.

More on Divergent:

Set in a futuristic dystopia where society is divided into five factions that each represent a different virtue, teenagers have to decide if they want to stay in their faction or switch to another – for the rest of their lives. Tris Prior makes a choice that surprises everyone. Then Tris and her fellow faction-members have to live through a highly competitive initiation process to live out the choice they have made. They must undergo extreme physical and intense psychological tests, that transform them all. But Tris has a secret that she is Divergent, which means she doesn’t fit into any one group. If anyone knew, it would mean a certain death. As she discovers a growing conflict that threatens to unravel her seemingly peaceful society, this secret might help her save the people she loves… or it might destroy her.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Apple launches $10 or less breathtaking 4K movie sale, ...
Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Get a year of learning 24 languages with Rosetta Stone ...
Blu-ray + 4K from $6: Lord of the Rings, Men in Black, ...
Start your journey to HiFi with 3-months of TIDAL Premi...
Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less movie...
Apple launches iTunes TV show season sale for $10 or le...
Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard falls to $100 (Sav...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]

Learn More
$530

Start PC gaming with Dell’s GTX 1650-powered XPS desktop at $550 ($530 off)

$550 Learn More

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4 for just $5 each

Learn More
REg. $160

Put this adjustable weight bench in your home gym at nearly 25% off, now $121.50 shipped

$121.50 Learn More
Save $135

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster plunges to low of $225, more from $59 (Up to $135 off)

From $59 Learn More
Save now

LEGO’s all-new 2021 kits see first price cuts starting at $50, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Grab a new metal iPad/tablet stand from $16 Prime shipped at Amazon today (up to 20% off)

$16 Learn More
34% off

Take Swift coding for a spin with Sphero’s Mini Robot Ball: $33 at Amazon (Save 34%)

$33 Learn More