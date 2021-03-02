If previous NERF blasters felt a little too childish for you in the past, it may be time to have another look. An all-new NERF HYPER line has been unveiled and these blasters can pack a punch. There are three new units, each of which “fires rounds at extreme speed [of] up to 110 feet per second.” All of the new blasters are made with “high-energy, competitive action,” which is probably why the new NERF lineup will be sold alongside a collection of protective masks. Continue reading to learn more.

NERF HYPER lineup turns up the heat

Hasbro has expanded the NERF lineup with all-new HYPER RUSH-40, HYPER SIEGE-50, and HYPER MACH-100 blasters. Every unit accepts an all-new ammo type that’s quite a bit smaller when compared with NERF RIVAL rounds. The company touts this new design as paving the way for “stunningly fast reloading” and “3-4x blaster round capacity.”

Faster load times can also be attributed to large hoppers that “allow players to load up to 100 rounds in mere seconds.” Despite having a smaller size, rounds are able to zip through the air at up to 100 feet per second. When held next to a RIVAL round, the new HYPER rounds will only measure about one-third of the size. Compatible refill canisters can be purchased separately in 50- and 100-round capacities. These “attach to tactical rails for fast, easy reloads in just seconds.”

Pricing and availability

Unfortunately little to no launch details have been provided by Hasbro. All we know is that all units “will be made available at most major toy retailers nationwide in 2021.” Until then, you can get your fix with the all of the latest Fortnite and Halo blasters currently on the market. NERF HYPER RUSH-40, HYPER SIEGE-50, and HYPER MACH-100 will be priced at $30, $40, and $70, respectively. Pre-orders have yet to show up, but keep your eyes peeled.

9to5Toys’ Take

Just like many other folks out there, I have many fond memories of battling friends with Nerf blasters. By dialing up the intensity, Hasbro could beckon more young adults to dive back in. With projectiles flying at 110 feet per second and 3-4 times the ammo capacity, there’s a whole lot to get excited about. While not as fast a paintball guns, the NERF HYPER blasters are inching closer and could be a great alternative for anyone that doesn’t want to deal with a sticky mess. Plus, you won’t have to buy ammo each time you battle.

