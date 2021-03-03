Uplift your display with a gas spring monitor mount for $32 (Save 20%)

Dream Fit 2020 (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Huanuo Gas Spring Monitor Mount for $31.99 shipped when clipping the 20% off on-page coupon. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked on this unit by $3. Having used a gas spring monitor mount in my last office setup, I heartily recommend this one. They make it a cinch to tweak height, viewing angle, and much more without much effort required. This specific model is able to hold up to 32-inch displays, easily accommodating a wide range of solutions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without a gas spring design, VIVO’s Full-Motion Wall Mount may prove to be compelling for some at just $16. Bear in mind that it needs to be affixed to a wall instead of simply clamping onto a desk like the deal above does. Support tops out at 27-inch monitors, so double-check measurements on whatever you currently have.

If you plan to take video calls or stream from your desk, you may want to have a look at today’s AUKEY webcam deal. Right now you scoop it up for $28, a price that is the result of a 30% discount. It captures a 1080p picture using a large CMOS image sensor for “sharp, smooth video.” Built-in color correction automatically tweaks a variety of settings to deliver the best picture possible.

Huanuo Gas Spring Monitor Mount features:

This heavy-duty HUANUO single monitor mount raises monitors to eye level with gas spring arm, improving posture, relieving strain on neck & shoulders while increasing productivity levels. To adjust the gas arm, you need to press the arm straight and parallel, and then try left and right to adjust the tension.

