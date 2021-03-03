FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Uplift your display with a gas spring monitor mount for $32 (Save 20%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesHUANUO
20% off $32

Dream Fit 2020 (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Huanuo Gas Spring Monitor Mount for $31.99 shipped when clipping the 20% off on-page coupon. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked on this unit by $3. Having used a gas spring monitor mount in my last office setup, I heartily recommend this one. They make it a cinch to tweak height, viewing angle, and much more without much effort required. This specific model is able to hold up to 32-inch displays, easily accommodating a wide range of solutions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without a gas spring design, VIVO’s Full-Motion Wall Mount may prove to be compelling for some at just $16. Bear in mind that it needs to be affixed to a wall instead of simply clamping onto a desk like the deal above does. Support tops out at 27-inch monitors, so double-check measurements on whatever you currently have.

If you plan to take video calls or stream from your desk, you may want to have a look at today’s AUKEY webcam deal. Right now you scoop it up for $28, a price that is the result of a 30% discount. It captures a 1080p picture using a large CMOS image sensor for “sharp, smooth video.” Built-in color correction automatically tweaks a variety of settings to deliver the best picture possible.

Huanuo Gas Spring Monitor Mount features:

This heavy-duty HUANUO single monitor mount raises monitors to eye level with gas spring arm, improving posture, relieving strain on neck & shoulders while increasing productivity levels. To adjust the gas arm, you need to press the arm straight and parallel, and then try left and right to adjust the tension.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

HUANUO

About the Author

Crosley’s retro-style Voyager Turntable with Blue...
Prep for spring BBQs with a Bluetooth smart meat thermo...
Make way for a 65-inch TV with this asymmetrical stand:...
Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System sees second di...
Amazon Basics Urban MacBook Backpack drops to $15 Prime...
Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards...
Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED...
elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale fo...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

High-power NERF blasters from $30: Infinus Speed-Load, Rival Artemis, more up to 40% off

From $30 Learn More
35% off

Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool even has an LED flashlight: $9.50 (Save 35%)

$9.50 Learn More
Reg. $59

Convert videos, photos, and audio to any format with this Movavi converter for $30 (Reg. $59)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Crosley’s retro-style Voyager Turntable with Bluetooth: $55 shipped (Today only, Reg. $70+)

$55 Learn More
29% off

Prep for spring BBQs with a Bluetooth smart meat thermometer at $17 on Amazon (29% off)

$17 Learn More
$51 off

Make way for a 65-inch TV with this asymmetrical stand: $109 (All-time low)

$109 Learn More
Save up to 39%

Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet returns to low at $50 off, more from $49

From $49 Learn More
50% off

Grab 5.5-lbs. of MyProtein’s Impact Whey powder today for $25 shipped (Reg. $50+)

$25 Learn More