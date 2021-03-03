FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade Zoom calls, streaming, and recordings with AUKEY’s 1080p Webcam: $28 (30% off)

-
Reg. $40 $28

YOJOO Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUKEY 1080p Webcam for $27.99 shipped when clipping the 30% off on-page coupon. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. If you rely on your laptop’s built-in webcam for Zoom calls, streaming, or anything else, you know first hand how fuzzy it can be. This 1080p webcam features a large CMOS image sensor that’s able to deliver “sharp, smooth video.” The larger sensor helps provide “great performance even in dimly rooms.” Built-in color correction can automatically adjust “Exposure Control AEC, Auto White Balance, and Automatic Gain Control functions [to present] vivid portraits for every single online meeting.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’ve adopted a PC or Mac with USB-C, consider grabbing two nonda adapters at $8. These will convert your new webcam’s USB-A port into Type-C, ensuring you can be up and running in seconds. USB 3.0 speeds are supported, paving the way for up to 5Gb/s data transfers in case you occasionally use these with an external hard drive.

And for those of you with dated peripherals, our recent Logitech deal finds create an affordable way to refresh. There you’ll find both mouse and keyboard solutions up to 29% off. Leading the pack is Logitech’s M585 Wireless Mouse. It can pair with three different Bluetooth devices and even transfer text, images, and files between each computer’s clipboard.

AUKEY 1080p Webcam features:

  • Full HD Video: High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9″ CMOS image sensor. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Zoom meetings and video recordings
  • Auto Colour Correction: Great performance even in dimly rooms. Automatically correct images’ colour by Exposure Control AEC, Auto White Balance, and Automatic Gain Control functions.
  • Dual Stereo Microphones: Built-in dual stereo microphones give the most clear and natural sounds even in meters away. Easily capture sounds and transport clearly with the noise cancellation

