Illuminate any room with this 1,815-lumen dimmable LED floor lamp at $36 Prime shipped

-
Reg. $50+ $36

Today only, Woot is offering the Miroco LED Adjustable LED Floor Lamp for $35.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $50 to $70 at Amazon third-parties, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This floor lamp features five brightness modes so you can easily dial in the perfect amount of illumination. Plus, the gooseneck design allows you to aim the light anywhere you need it for extreme customization. The LED bulbs provide up to 1,815-lumens of power, delivering ample brightness to any room you place it in. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands.

On a tighter budget and just need to upgrade a lamp you already own to LED? Well, this Westinghouse LED bulb is just $2.50 and saves you quite a bit. This delivers the ability to replace an existing bulb with an LED alternative, cutting down on power usage and enjoying a brighter experience overall. It clocks in at just 6W of power used to generate the 480-lumens of light.

Want voice-controlled lighting? Well, the meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp is available for $31 right now. That marks a 28% price drop from its normal going rate and HomeKit support is notable here, as it’s somewhat rare to find that feature in a tabletop lamp. You’ll find other deals available with prices from $18, so be sure to check out our roundup for more great prices.

More about Miroco’s LED Lamp:

  • Adjustable Colors & Brightness: The floor lamp has 3 colors (warm white / natural white / cool white) and 5 brightness levels (20% / 40% / 60% / 80% / 100%), you can choose from 15 different lightings to set the perfect scene for reading or resting
  • 2-IN-1 Multifunctional Design: Suitable for different scenarios as a floor lamp; the base only weighs 4. 8 lbs. (8. 6 x 8. 6 in) and is easy to move
  • Handy 1-Hour Timer: Simply Press and hold the Power / Timer Button for 2 seconds, the Power Indicator will start to flicker and activate to automatically turn off the lamp after 1hr – perfect for bedtime and to save energy

