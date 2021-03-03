meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp falls to new low of $31 (Save 28%), more from $18

The official meross Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined the Dimmable HomeKit Smart Lamp at $30.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $43 going rate, you’re saving 28% with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low at Amazon.

This dimmable smart lamp will integrate with Siri thanks to HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant. With built-in touch controls being joined by smartphone support, this lamp has an adjustable color temperature alongside dimmable illumination and more. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look which largely agrees with its 4.5/5 star rating from over 335 customers. Head below for more from $18.

In order to lock-in many of the discounted rates below, be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons.

Other notable meross discounts include:

But if none of today’s discounted meross accessories are quite what you’re looking for, be sure to hit up our smart home deals hub for even more price cuts. There you’ll find offers on Echo Show devices from $65, as well as Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera at $53.

meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp features:

Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Touch control on the top of the smart lamp to light up or off, change colors and adjust brightness. 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights, night lights, and colorful mood lights to suit different occasions. Apple latest version supports color temperature.

