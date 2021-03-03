Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill plunges to low of $215.50 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill for $215.59 shipped. That’s $84 off what Masterbuilt charges and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Let your meal-making skills soar with Masterbuilt’s pellet grill. This 24-inch offering provides you with 795-square inches of total cooking area, ensuring you have plenty of room to prepare for the whole family. Power, temperature, cook, and smoke times are all controlled digitally, taking the fuss out of getting its settings just the way you like. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings let you kick off your grilling adventures with 20-pounds of Bear Mountain’s BBQ Hardwood Pellets for $18. These are comprised of 100% all-natural premium hardwood and feature a “subtle sweet, smoky flavor.” At this price you’ll spend less than $1/pound, a cost that will get you going without breaking the bank.

And don’t forget that you can preserve food longer with 25% off FoodSaver’s PowerVac Sealing Machine. It can be all yours for $60 shipped. This is great for leftovers or divvying up bulk purchases. A standout feature is that it is said to produce “45% less bag waste compared to previous models.” Swing by our deal post to learn more.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill features:

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, cook and smoke time

10 smoke settings let you control the amount of smoke produced

Reversible, porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke + sear grates allow you to smoke low-and-slow BBQ recipes, or use the sear side for high heat grilling

