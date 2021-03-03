FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill plunges to low of $215.50 (Reg. $300)

-
AmazonHome GoodsMasterbuilt
Reg. $300 $215.50

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill for $215.59 shipped. That’s $84 off what Masterbuilt charges and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Let your meal-making skills soar with Masterbuilt’s pellet grill. This 24-inch offering provides you with 795-square inches of total cooking area, ensuring you have plenty of room to prepare for the whole family. Power, temperature, cook, and smoke times are all controlled digitally, taking the fuss out of getting its settings just the way you like. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings let you kick off your grilling adventures with 20-pounds of Bear Mountain’s BBQ Hardwood Pellets for $18. These are comprised of 100% all-natural premium hardwood and feature a “subtle sweet, smoky flavor.” At this price you’ll spend less than $1/pound, a cost that will get you going without breaking the bank.

And don’t forget that you can preserve food longer with 25% off FoodSaver’s PowerVac Sealing Machine. It can be all yours for $60 shipped. This is great for leftovers or divvying up bulk purchases. A standout feature is that it is said to produce “45% less bag waste compared to previous models.” Swing by our deal post to learn more.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill features:

  • Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, cook and smoke time
  • 10 smoke settings let you control the amount of smoke produced
  • Reversible, porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke + sear grates allow you to smoke low-and-slow BBQ recipes, or use the sear side for high heat grilling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Masterbuilt

About the Author

Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards...
Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED...
elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale fo...
Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, ...
Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is here: Find the p...
Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill drops down to $...
Illuminate any room with this 1,815-lumen dimmable LED ...
Save up to 30% on Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batter...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
50% off

Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED bulbs at $2.50 each

$2.50/ea Learn More
Save 20%

elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale for first time at $16 (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
54% off

Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, now priced from $64

From $64 Learn More

Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is here: Find the perfect baskets, fillers, and more

Learn More
60% off

Essential Picks PlayStation game sale has 190 titles up to 60% off: Black Ops Cold War, more

Now Live! Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FREE 6-months of Fitness+

$250 off Learn More
40% off

Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill drops down to $30 shipped for today only (40% off)

$30 Learn More