FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is offering 25% off FoodSaver’s PowerVac Sealing Machine at $60 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsFoodSaver
Reg. $80 $60

Amazon is now offering the FoodSaver Sealer PowerVac Compact Vacuum Sealing Machine for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is $20 or 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is currently fetching a bloated $118 at Walmart. Perfect for your leftovers or portioning out meals purchased in bulk, it is said to keep “food fresh in the freezer up to 5x longer compared to ordinary storage methods.” This model sells with “45% less bag waste compared to previous models” and includes both wet and dry sealing settings along with a built-in bag alignment drip tray and compatibility with “all other FoodSaver bags, rolls, and accessories.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You could opt for an entirely different food sealer machine, like this Amazon Basics model at $51.50 shipped, or stick with the brand name and use your savings to stock up on pre-cut FoodSaver heat-seal bags. This 44-pack will have you covered for a while at $17.50 and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers. 

Check out this deal on COSORI’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo and Tide’s eco-friendly Laundry Detergent box, then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted upgrades for around  the house. You’ll find deals on lamps and other lighting as well as tool kits including today’s Home Depot Makita combo kits at up to 35% off

More on the FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealer:

This FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealer keeps food fresh in the freezer up to 5x longer compared to ordinary storage methods—and helps prevent freezer burn as well…Space-saving unit stores vertically in the kitchen to save you valuable countertop space…Seals with 35 percentage less bag waste compared to previous FoodSaver models, so you can get the most out of your FoodSaver bags. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

FoodSaver

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today only, Woot offers numerous LED lighting deals to ...
HORI’s Switch Split Pad Pro falls to new all-time...
Smartphone Accessories: Metal LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $76 ...
Home Depot takes up to 35% off Makita combo kits, tools...
Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + DLC $20, Far Cr...
Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (S...
Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zi...
Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (S...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Nordstrom Rack’s latest clearance event takes up to 75% off adidas, Barbour, Nike, more

From $20 Learn More
Save now

Today only, Woot offers numerous LED lighting deals to upgrade your home from just $10

From $10 Learn More
BOGO 15% off

BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: Nintendo eShop, Xbox, PS Store, Steam, more

$18.50+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 2, 2021 – Save on 10.2-inch iPad, M1 MacBook Pro, more

Listen now

R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, releases later this month on all platforms

Learn More
Save 21%

HORI’s Switch Split Pad Pro falls to new all-time low from $39.50 (Save 21%)

From $39.50 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Metal LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $76 (Save 24%), more

From $4 Learn More
75% off

Men’s Wearhouse offers clearance shoes from $30: Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

From $30 Learn More