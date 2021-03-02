Amazon is offering 25% off FoodSaver’s PowerVac Sealing Machine at $60 shipped

Amazon is now offering the FoodSaver Sealer PowerVac Compact Vacuum Sealing Machine for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is $20 or 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is currently fetching a bloated $118 at Walmart. Perfect for your leftovers or portioning out meals purchased in bulk, it is said to keep “food fresh in the freezer up to 5x longer compared to ordinary storage methods.” This model sells with “45% less bag waste compared to previous models” and includes both wet and dry sealing settings along with a built-in bag alignment drip tray and compatibility with “all other FoodSaver bags, rolls, and accessories.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could opt for an entirely different food sealer machine, like this Amazon Basics model at $51.50 shipped, or stick with the brand name and use your savings to stock up on pre-cut FoodSaver heat-seal bags. This 44-pack will have you covered for a while at $17.50 and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers.

Check out this deal on COSORI’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo and Tide’s eco-friendly Laundry Detergent box, then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted upgrades for around the house. You’ll find deals on lamps and other lighting as well as tool kits including today’s Home Depot Makita combo kits at up to 35% off.

More on the FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealer:

This FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealer keeps food fresh in the freezer up to 5x longer compared to ordinary storage methods—and helps prevent freezer burn as well…Space-saving unit stores vertically in the kitchen to save you valuable countertop space…Seals with 35 percentage less bag waste compared to previous FoodSaver models, so you can get the most out of your FoodSaver bags.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!