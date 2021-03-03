Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, now priced from $64

Amazon is offering the Timex Waterbury Watch (TW2T71500) for $64.06 shipped. That’s $74 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This standout watch sports an adjustable dark brown 20mm genuine leather strap which is said to fit up to 8-inch wrists. Behind mineral glass wearers will find a black dial with Arabic numerals in addition to a handy date window. This style is water-resistant for up to 100-feet, ensuring it’s ready to withstand a quick swim or shower. Ratings are still rolling in for this watch, but Timex is reputable. Continue reading to find yet another standout Timex timepiece priced from $67.

We’ve also spotted the Timex Port Watch (TW2U02100) for $67 shipped at Amazon. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. This timepiece delivers a 42mm stainless steel case, Indiglo light-up watch dial, and the list goes on. It resists water in depths of up to 165-feet, making it more than capable of handling everything from swimming to snorkeling. Ratings are light, but so far this offering rests at 4.5/5 stars.

And if you’d prefer a Citizen watch, be sure to peek at yesterday’s roundup. Leading the deals is the Eco-Drive Promaster for $225, an offer that slashes $135 off. It’s a high-end timepiece that also happens to be dive-ready. Give the full post a look to discover more Citizen watches priced as low as $59.

Timex Waterbury Watch features:

Adjustable dark brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Black dial with date window at 4 o’clock; Arabic numerals

30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second

