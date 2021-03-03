Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off over 150 items: Pullovers, polos, t-shirts, more

Over 150 styles were just added to Vineyard Vines sale section with up to 50% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Bradley Stripe Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $44 and originally was priced at $90. This shirt is a best-seller for Vineyard Vines and it’s a great option for warmer weather. The material is lightweight as well as sweat-wicking to help keep you comfortable. It can be dressed up or down easily and you can choose from several color options. I love that the chest has a contrasting logo and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the current Nike sale that’s offering up to 40% off new markdowns.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!