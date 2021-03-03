FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off over 150 items: Pullovers, polos, t-shirts, more

-
FashionVineyard Vines
50% off From $25

Over 150 styles were just added to Vineyard Vines sale section with up to 50% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Bradley Stripe Sankaty Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $44 and originally was priced at $90. This shirt is a best-seller for Vineyard Vines and it’s a great option for warmer weather. The material is lightweight as well as sweat-wicking to help keep you comfortable. It can be dressed up or down easily and you can choose from several color options. I love that the chest has a contrasting logo and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from happy Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the current Nike sale that’s offering up to 40% off new markdowns.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Vineyard Vines

About the Author

Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, ...
Bonobos refreshes your spring wardrobe with up to 75% o...
Under Armour takes up to 75% off spring polos, golf pan...
Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more...
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster plunges to low of $225, mor...
Ralph Lauren’s new subscription box ‘The La...
J.Crew takes 50% off spring picks + extra 50% off sale ...
Disney March Magic sale with freebie collectibles, t-sh...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Under Armour takes up to 75% off spring polos, golf pants, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
50% off

Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED bulbs at $2.50 each

$2.50/ea Learn More
Save 20%

elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale for first time at $16 (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
54% off

Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, now priced from $64

From $64 Learn More

Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is here: Find the perfect baskets, fillers, and more

Learn More
60% off

Essential Picks PlayStation game sale has 190 titles up to 60% off: Black Ops Cold War, more

Now Live! Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FREE 6-months of Fitness+

$250 off Learn More