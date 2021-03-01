FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off from $12: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, more

Nike is boosting your spring workouts with new markdowns up to 40% off. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on sweatshirts, sneakers, running shoes, accessories, and much more. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s React Infinity Run FlyKnit Shoes that are currently marked down to $98 and originally was priced at $160. These shoes were made to go miles with lightweight, flexible material that’s also cushioned for added comfort. They also have a sock-like fit to give you a barley-there feeling and the outsole promotes traction, which is nice for the upcoming spring weather. With nearly 300 reviews from Nike customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

