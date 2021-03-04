Targus MacBook backpack sale kicks off from $14.50 (Up to 51% off)

Amazon is offering the Targus Safire Plus Backpack for $14.58 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 51% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek offering from Targus features a clean-looking design that is ready to accommodate any modern MacBook and similarly-sized PCs or Chromebooks. Its shoulder straps can be easily adjusted, ensuring you’ll be able to find the perfect fit. A quick-access front pocket makes it a cinch to stow small gear like chargers, stationery, and the list goes on. Ratings are still rolling in, but so far it’s sitting well at 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $16.

More bags on sale:

No matter which bag you grab, you may want to slide Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool inside. It’s currently available for 35% off, allowing you to scoop it up for a mere $9.50. This offering is bound to come in handy thanks to having needle-nose pliers, wire cutters, a can opener, Phillips screwdriver, straight edge knife, serrated knife, key ring, and even an LED flashlight.

Targus Safire Plus Backpack features:

Padded laptop compartment fits 15. 6” laptops

Contoured, adjustable shoulder straps

Front quick-access pocket

Comfortable top carry handle

Convenient side mesh water bottle pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!